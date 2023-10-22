Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF ANSON, Wis. (WEAU)- Chippewa County officials responded to a single vehicle crash on County Highway S.
Sheriff Travis Hakes said witnesses saw 21-year-old Brianna Luree Beck traveling at an alarmingly fast rate, alone, in the area of the crash.
According to Hakes, evidence indicates the vehicle unsuccessfully hit a curve, left the roadway, and hit a large oak tree.
Life saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, said Hakes.
