Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson

TOWN OF ANSON, Wis. (WEAU)- Chippewa County officials responded to a single vehicle crash on County Highway S.

Sheriff Travis Hakes said witnesses saw 21-year-old Brianna Luree Beck traveling at an alarmingly fast rate, alone, in the area of the crash.

According to Hakes, evidence indicates the vehicle unsuccessfully hit a curve, left the roadway, and hit a large oak tree.

Life saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, said Hakes.

