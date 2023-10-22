Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson

TOWN OF ANSON, Wis. (WEAU)- Chippewa County officials responded to a single vehicle crash on County Highway S.

Sheriff Travis Hakes said witnesses saw 21-year-old Brianna Luree Beck traveling at an alarmingly fast rate, alone, in the area of the crash.

According to Hakes, evidence indicates the vehicle unsuccessfully hit a curve, left the roadway, and hit a large oak tree.

Life saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, said Hakes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.