Field of Screams hosts daytime event for kids

Field of Screams is starting their first year of having a daytime event.
Field of Screams is starting their first year of having a daytime event.(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local horror themed corn maze is going on their 12th year of supporting non-profits, but this year, they added something different.

Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn in Eau Claire came up with the decision to add a daytime version of their spooky event, called “Family Fun Days.”

All proceeds go to Feed by People Food Bank, local athletic programs, and even into 4-H.

Farm owner and event organizer, Jodi Thesing-Ritter, said the idea for the new addition came from the volunteers.

“Our 4H’rs wanted to try a daytime version of our trail because we often get asked, is it appropriate for kids? And because it has over 100 actors, it’s a pretty scary event. So this was their idea to try to expand it so more children can enjoy.”

The daytime event was two days long, ending earlier today.

The Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn’s last day is October 28th.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’
Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
Rice Lake rolled past La Crosse Logan in Level 1 of the WIAA Football Tournament.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 2)

Latest News

A local club hosts their annual coin show at the brewery projekt.
Chippewa Falls Coin Club hosts 56th annual coin show
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Driver arrested for OWI with two minors in car
Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
La Crosse house fire under investigation