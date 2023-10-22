Field of Screams hosts daytime event for kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local horror themed corn maze is going on their 12th year of supporting non-profits, but this year, they added something different.

Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn in Eau Claire came up with the decision to add a daytime version of their spooky event, called “Family Fun Days.”

All proceeds go to Feed by People Food Bank, local athletic programs, and even into 4-H.

Farm owner and event organizer, Jodi Thesing-Ritter, said the idea for the new addition came from the volunteers.

“Our 4H’rs wanted to try a daytime version of our trail because we often get asked, is it appropriate for kids? And because it has over 100 actors, it’s a pretty scary event. So this was their idea to try to expand it so more children can enjoy.”

The daytime event was two days long, ending earlier today.

The Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn’s last day is October 28th.

