The importance of National Move Over Day

Today is National Move Over Day, officials would like everyone to remember the importance of it.
Today is National Move Over Day, officials would like everyone to remember the importance of it.(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Police departments around the Chippewa Valley are reminding people of safety protocols on the roads.

Today is National Move Over Day, a time to remind drivers to move over when passing government vehicles or larger vehicles like tow trucks, snow plows, even garbage trucks, or if you see flashing lights.

Altoona Police Sergeant, Jake Henning, said he just wants to make sure everyone gets home safe by the end of the day.

“You never know what the emergency vehicles are going to. So moving over so that the emergency vehicle can get through to get to those emergencies is very important. Once they’re stopped, Just give some extra room so that the workers can respond to those emergencies.”

In 2001, Wisconsin passed the Move Over Law, making drivers move over or slow down when passing a vehicle with flashing lights.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
Ruben Arreola
Local man arrested for drugs
Ambulance takes bicyclist to hospital
Bike collides with vehicle
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden gives statement on being in Israel and missing Speaker vote
winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter

Latest News

10-15 Late 10 PM News - Pt. I
10-15 Late 10 PM News - Pt. I
10-15 Late 10 PM News - Pt. II
10-15 Late 10 PM News - Pt. II
This walk will help raise money for those struggling with cancer
Community unites in healing at annual cancer walk
13 First Alert Web Wx (10/21/23)
13 First Alert Web Wx (10/21/23)