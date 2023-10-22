The importance of National Move Over Day

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Police departments around the Chippewa Valley are reminding people of safety protocols on the roads.

Today is National Move Over Day, a time to remind drivers to move over when passing government vehicles or larger vehicles like tow trucks, snow plows, even garbage trucks, or if you see flashing lights.

Altoona Police Sergeant, Jake Henning, said he just wants to make sure everyone gets home safe by the end of the day.

“You never know what the emergency vehicles are going to. So moving over so that the emergency vehicle can get through to get to those emergencies is very important. Once they’re stopped, Just give some extra room so that the workers can respond to those emergencies.”

In 2001, Wisconsin passed the Move Over Law, making drivers move over or slow down when passing a vehicle with flashing lights.

