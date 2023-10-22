La Cross house fire under investigation

By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
LA CROSS, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Cross Fire Department responded to a house fire on Harvey Street.

The incident occurred at 10:00 P.M. on Saturday, the 22nd.

Crews found heavy smoke throughout the house, coming from the basement which they quickly extinguished.

According to the Fire Department, no serious damages were reported other than smoke damage.

The occupant of the home was out of the building by the time crews responded to the call, First Responders said no injuries were reported.

Red Cross helped find temporary placement for the occupant since their home became displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

