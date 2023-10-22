Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’
Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
Rice Lake rolled past La Crosse Logan in Level 1 of the WIAA Football Tournament.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 2)

Latest News

Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts