SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 21st (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday marked a day full of regional finals in prep girls volleyball.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Superior, Eau Claire North took on D.C. Everest, and Chippewa Falls battled River Falls.

In Division 2, Rice Lake took down Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott earned the upset win over Bloomer.

McDonell squared off with Regis, St. Croix Falls defeated Phillips, and Barron took down Webster in Division 3.

In Division 4, Eau Claire Immanuel fell to Marshfield Columbus Catholic, Athens earned the win over Pacelli, Prairie Farm fell to Prentice, and Gilman advanced over Rib Lake.

Also, Altoona squared off with Appleton Xavier in the WIAA Team Tennis Championship.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
Ruben Arreola
Local man arrested for drugs
Ambulance takes bicyclist to hospital
Bike collides with vehicle
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden gives statement on being in Israel and missing Speaker vote
winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/21/23) Pt. II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/21/23) Pt. II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/21/23) Pt. I
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/21/23) Pt. I
Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis makes the trip to Madison for the 2023 WIAA team state tennis...
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 3)
Rice Lake rolled past La Crosse Logan in Level 1 of the WIAA Football Tournament.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 2)