SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 21st (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday marked a day full of regional finals in prep girls volleyball.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Superior, Eau Claire North took on D.C. Everest, and Chippewa Falls battled River Falls.

In Division 2, Rice Lake took down Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott earned the upset win over Bloomer.

McDonell squared off with Regis, St. Croix Falls defeated Phillips, and Barron took down Webster in Division 3.

In Division 4, Eau Claire Immanuel fell to Marshfield Columbus Catholic, Athens earned the win over Pacelli, Prairie Farm fell to Prentice, and Gilman advanced over Rib Lake.

Also, Altoona squared off with Appleton Xavier in the WIAA Team Tennis Championship.

