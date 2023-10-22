SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 21st (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports action continues with boys soccer.

Eau Claire Memorial took down DC Everest, Hudson defeated Wausau West, New Richmond took down Onalaska, Holmen squared off with River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville took on Rice Lake, Cumberland hosted Three Lakes/Phelps, and Arcadia to Aquinas.

In Division 1 Cross Country Sectionals hosted at Menomonie, Brock Bjerke led a 1st through 4th finish for Hudson as they took the team title. Eau Claire Memorial, led by Will Pongonis also qualifed as a team for state. In the girls race, DC Everest’s Sarah Mlodik earned the win over New Richmond’s Marah Benedict. Menomonie, led by Lauren McCalla and Brooklyn Hoff won the team title.

At the Division 2 Cross Country Sectionals in Rice Lake, Northwestern’s Morgan Martens, Baldwin-Woodville’s Ian Findlay, and Rice Lake’s Carter Kucko would finish 1st through 3rd to qualify as individuals. Bloomer dominated the team race with four runners in the top 10. In the girl’s race, Ciara Hartman led Bloomer to the team title. Adison Wilde of Baldwin-Woodville and Altoona’s Greta Peters qualified as individuals.

In Division 3 Cross Country at Cadott, Gavin Stewart of Ladysmith took home the individual title. Andrew Thaler of McDonell finished 2nd to lead the Macks to the team title. In the girls race, Inez Schmidt of Cameron won the individual title, while Zoe Kenmitz of Bruce finished second. Regis, led by Carly Borst, took the team title.

In WIAC football, UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-Platteville, UW-Whitewater defeated UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse edged UW-Oshkosh, and UW-River Falls dominated UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer defeated Luther, while the women’s team fell to UW-La Crosse.

