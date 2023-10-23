Authorities seeking to identify Mauston Arby’s burglary suspect

Mauston Arby's burglary suspect
Mauston Arby's burglary suspect(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUSTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are looking for help in identifying a male suspect in a burglary.

On Oct. 21, 2023. at 2:59 a.m. a burglary occurred at Arby’s in the City of Mauston, according to information from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Authorities are looking for help in identifying the male suspect.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says the male suspect broke and entered through the drive through window. Information can be directed to a detective by emailing ms107@mauston.com or the Mauston Police Department at (608) 847-6363.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
Driver arrested for OWI with two minors in car
La Crosse house fire under investigation
Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’

Latest News

OakLeaf Clinics is hosting the event at Valley Sports Academy
OakLeaf Clinics hosting free educational event on diabetes
Oakleaf Clinics to Host Free Diabetes Event
New Resettlement Agency Will Welcome Around 75 Refugees
New Resettlement Agency Will Welcome Around 75 Refugees
World Relief, a Christian nonprofit resettlement agency, has opened an office in Eau Claire.
Resettlement agency plans to welcome 75 refugees to the Chippewa Valley