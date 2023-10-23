Authorities seeking to identify Mauston Arby’s burglary suspect

MAUSTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are looking for help in identifying a male suspect in a burglary.

On Oct. 21, 2023. at 2:59 a.m. a burglary occurred at Arby’s in the City of Mauston, according to information from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Authorities are looking for help in identifying the male suspect.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says the male suspect broke and entered through the drive through window. Information can be directed to a detective by emailing ms107@mauston.com or the Mauston Police Department at (608) 847-6363.

