OakLeaf Clinics hosting free educational event on diabetes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have type 1 or 2 diabetes or just want to learn more about the chronic disease, a free educational event is taking place in the Chippewa Valley in November.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and OakLeaf Clinics is looking to educate the community.

Throughout the event, you can hear from panelists about living with diabetes as well as signs and symptoms to be on the lookout for.

The event is on Saturday, November 11th from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Registrations end on October 31st.

