A very active week of weather on the way with numerous rain chances

Tonight is starting off clear but clouds will quickly increase out ahead of a warm front across the Plains. An area of showers pushing through Minnesota will arrive later tonight, with a few showers looking to carry into early Monday. Temperatures will cool quickly the first part of tonight before the clouds arrive, with some 30s to the east and 40s elsewhere. We start off Monday with those lingering showers, but the day will tend to dry out with even some sunny breaks possible during the afternoon. The warm front will fall apart to our south, while southeast breezes develop. A warmer airmass will be lifting northward, bringing some places back into the 60s before the day is over.

A cold front will be moving this way, bringing showers and storms by Tuesday. (weau)

The warm up will continue out ahead of an advancing cold front across the Plains and into Minnesota by early Tuesday. South and southwest flow will not only bring warmer air northward, dew points will also be rising, and are expected to break into the 60s before the front passes. This will make for an increasingly favorable environment for thunderstorms. We may see a few of those as early as Monday night with more likely through Tuesday. It won’t be raining all the time, but a few waves of showers and thunderstorms will keep it rather wet through the day. Some of the rain will be heavy, and conditions may favor a large hail threat, with a few strong to even severe storms possible. Temperatures will be in the 60s with even some warmer 70s expected, especially in our southern counties. Additional showers may continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday before exiting to the east as the front gradually sags a bit further away. Rainfall amounts of .50-1.00″ should be common, while places that see more continuous storms could end up with 1.00-2.00″. The rest of Wednesday should be mostly dry but it will stay cloudy with highs falling back near 60. The rest of the week will unfortunately not dry out, instead a storm will develop along the tail end of the front in the Plains. The low will track to the northeast, bringing periods of rain to the state on Thursday, some of which will be heavy. The low is forecast to track near or south of our area, keeping temperatures in the 50s, with another 1.00-2.00″ of rain possible. A few showers may linger into Friday but it should be much drier overall, while colder air filters in from the northwest. By this weekend it will feel more like November with highs barely getting into the 40s.

