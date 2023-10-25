Congressman Tiffany Releases Statement on Election for the Speaker of the House

Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 25, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONRESSMAN TOM TIFFANY PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) released the following statement after supporting Mike Johnson (LA-04) for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“All good things take time, and the House of Representatives got a conservative leader as a result of this process. Having served with Mike Johnson on the House Judiciary Committee, I have seen his dedicated work firsthand to protect all Americans’ constitutional rights. He is the conservative fighter the American people need to change Washington’s status quo, and I look forward to working with Speaker Johnson to reign in the Biden administration’s reckless spending, secure the border, and bring much-needed relief to the American people.”

