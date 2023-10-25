Derrick Van Orden Statement on H.Res. 771

Van Orden
Van Orden(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONGRESSMAN DERRICK VAN ORDEN PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) released the following statement after the House vote on H.Res. 771 - Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists:

“I am a proud cosponsor of H.Res. 771, and I am very glad to see it adopted in the House – this is exactly the kind of action that is needed in Congress to show our support for Israel and its people. However, this is only the start of the very important work Members of Congress will need to do to stand with our friend and ally in the Middle East.

“I have been in Israel for nearly a week meeting with hospital administrators, government officials, and the Israeli people. The stories I have heard and the things I have witnessed during my trip, while deeply heartbreaking, are incredibly valuable and insightful. When I return, I will be bringing a much deeper level of knowledge and understanding of the war unfolding in Israel. I will use this knowledge to guide myself and my colleagues on how we can work to further strengthen our support for Israel and ensure they have the aid and resources they need to protect their people from the heinous and terroristic savages operating through Hamas.”

PRESS RELEASE

