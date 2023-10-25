Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After heavy rainfall around Western Wisconsin Tuesday, some areas are experiencing flooding, and it might be getting worse.

In just 12 hours, the Black River in Black River Falls went from minor to major flood stages. It’s something that’s already being recognized in Jackson County.

“We are definitely noticing flooding a lot in our low-lying areas and we have seen additional road closures due to flooding,” Jack Workman with Jackson County Emergency Management said. “There are some washouts. There are some additional culvert issues in certain areas.”

Flooding in the area is not something new. Kelly Perkins has lived in Brockway for 50 years and said it’s something he’s seen before.

“The real problem is, this section of land over here is lowland, a lot of water, swampy water,” Perkins said. “The beaver activity, I believe, is forcing the water this way instead of the way it would naturally like to drain. It’s happened before. I think this is the second time it’s been over the road like this.”

Perkins said while he’s not too worried about the flooding, he hopes community members stay safe while traveling on affected roads.

“The only real concern is somebody traveling at night and not knowing there’s water over the road, hydroplaning into the ditch or something like that,” Perkins said.

Current flood models show the river is expected to crest late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. As the water continues to rise, Workman said they’re monitoring the impacted areas.

“Most of my role is just information gathering and information dissemination. Beyond that, I’m really just kind of looking at where I could resources, seeing what little be of preplanning I can do,” Workman said. “Right now, I’m really just waiting for any of the municipalities or local leadership to give me a notice and be like, ‘Hey, we need help getting or doing whatever.’”

We also reached out to staff at Trempealeau, Buffalo and Clark County Emergency Management who say they are also monitoring flooding in the area.

