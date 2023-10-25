Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Taylor County

JUMP RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25, 2023, at 10:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle off the roadway at the intersection of County Road D and Hamilton Drive in the Town of Jump River. It was reported that the vehicle had crashed, and an unresponsive person was lying on the ground. Emergency services responded including Taylor County deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived and determined the person found lying at the scene was dead. Authorities determined the person lying at the scene had been the driver, and identified the driver as 81-year-old Allen Eldred of Westboro, Wis.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eldred had been driving west bound on County Road D, crossed over the center line, and drove into the south ditch. Eldred’s vehicle then became airborne and entered a wooded area west of the intersection before coming to a stop.

Eldred was thrown during the crash and died due to injuries suffered.

The crash is under investigation.

