Man dead after vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Eau Claire.

According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, on Oct. 19, 2023, at 9:55 p.m., the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and London Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Eau Claire police say life saving measures were performed on the bicyclist, identified as 55-year-old Keith Nichols. Nichols was taken to an area hospital, where he died due to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

According to Eau Claire police, investigation shows the vehicle was traveling on East Clairemont Avenue, had a green light, and was proceeding into the intersection when the crash occurred. The bicycle had no lighting attached on it. The driver stayed on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Eau Claire police say Nichols is from Eau Claire.

