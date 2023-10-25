September Local Employment and Unemployment Data Released

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for September 2023.

In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

  • Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary September 2023 unemployment rates declined in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month; the rates increased in all 12 areas over the year.
  • Municipalities: Preliminary September 2023 unemployment rates declined in Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month; the rates increased in all 35 cities over the year.
  • Counties: Preliminary September 2023 unemployment rates decreased in 71 counties and was unchanged in one Wisconsin county over the month, and decreased in one of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.

The data included in today’s release can be accessed at Wisconomy.com.

