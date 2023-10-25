Tomah coach sentenced for having sexual contact with student

TOMAH AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
TOMAH AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former power-lifting coach with the Tomah Area School District is sentenced for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Court records show 27-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey plead guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older. Sankey was sentenced to two years probation and is not to have contact with the victim or the victim’s home. She was also sentenced on bail jumping charges to three years of probation and nine months jail with huber privileges.

According to the criminal complaint, a student came forward in May of 2022 stating that Sankey had been making inappropriate comments to team members that were sexual in nature. The student said she also slept in the same bed with another student on a recent power lifting event that the team competed at.

Officers interviewed a student who admitted he had been having a sexual relationship with Sankey and said it happened at Sankey’s home on several occasions.

When officers interviewed Sankey, she admitted to the relationship but denied they had sex before he turned 18.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse police continue search for missing woman, seeking public’s help

Latest News

Thomas Bartels
Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Tiffany Questions City Council on Chippewa Valley Refugee Resettlement
13 First Alert Forecast (10/27/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/27/23)
YMCA Eau Claire
L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center to host family Halloween Party
Heidi Warren
Chippewa Falls Teacher Heidi Warren Named Wisconsin Marketing Teacher of the Year