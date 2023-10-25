Tomah coach sentenced for having sexual contact with student

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former power-lifting coach with the Tomah Area School District is sentenced for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Court records show 27-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey plead guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older. Sankey was sentenced to two years probation and is not to have contact with the victim or the victim’s home. She was also sentenced on bail jumping charges to three years of probation and nine months jail with huber privileges.

According to the criminal complaint, a student came forward in May of 2022 stating that Sankey had been making inappropriate comments to team members that were sexual in nature. The student said she also slept in the same bed with another student on a recent power lifting event that the team competed at.

Officers interviewed a student who admitted he had been having a sexual relationship with Sankey and said it happened at Sankey’s home on several occasions.

When officers interviewed Sankey, she admitted to the relationship but denied they had sex before he turned 18.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.