Cameron man accused of criminal damage, resisting arrest

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron man is accused of criminal damage and resisting arrest.

According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 25, 2023, around 4:53 p.m., authorities responded to the 4200 block of 119th Avenue in the Village of Lake Hallie for a man suspected of drinking alcohol and causing damage to vehicles. An officer saw the man walking on the 40th Avenue bridge over Highway 53 and contacted the man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Ludwigson of Cameron.

Lake Hallie police say after speaking with the Ludwigson, the officer suspected Ludwigson was intoxicated, and under the influence of illegal narcotics. Ludwigson provided the officer with suspected marijuana and a suspected smoking device. Ludwigson continued to hold a bottle of whiskey in his hands and refused to give it to the officer.

According to Lake Hallie police, officers attempted to arrest Ludwigson on the suspicion of criminal damage to property, as Ludwigson was accused of causing around $9500 in damage to a vehicle, he refused commands to comply. Ludwigson is accused of calling officers names and swearing at officers.

During the arrest, Lake Hallie police say Ludwigson spit, clawed, kicked at officers, bit an officer in the leg and was Tased as he continued to resist arrest.

According to Lake Hallie police, Ludwigson was eventually handcuffed. Once EMS arrived on scene, Ludwigson continued to resist and spit on EMS personnel and was given medication to calm him down. Ludwigson was taken to a hospital. Officers suffered minor injuries.

After medical clearance, Ludwigson was taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

