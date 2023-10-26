Children’s museum to offer free admission for first responders this weekend

Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children's Museum of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is offering free admission for first responders and their families Oct. 28, 2023, and Oct. 29, 2023.

According to a press release from the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, first responders will need to show their ID at the front desk when checking-in to enjoy free play with their families, one household per ID, during operating hours.

The Children’s Museum is located at 126 North Barstow Street.

