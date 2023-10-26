Chippewa County Officials reveal more about emergency alerts sent out during standoff

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County officials reveal more information about an emergency alert sent out during a standoff that ended with the death of the suspect.

The shelter in place order was sent out and intended for everyone within the 3 block radius of where the standoff happened on West Spruce Street in Chippewa Falls Friday afternoon.

The first alert sent out that day around 1 p.m. went beyond the area requested by county emergency management.

“I was in dispatch when we released the alert and some calls did start coming in from concerned citizens that were not in the intended area. It never should have gone as far as it did,” said Tyler Thibodeaux, the emergency management director.

He said he contacted the vendor that handles the targeting of the emergency alerts. The second alert sent out that afternoon had more specific location information.

“It came to my attention later that the updated alert did not go out to everybody, that the initial alert went out to,” said Thibodeaux.

He also contacted FEMA, and they let Thibodeaux know a change in protocol went into effect in July of 2023. It allowed for an expansion of radius to comply with FCC requirements, which means 100% of phones had to be reached.

According to the federal agency, 83% of cell phones support the “Device Based GeoFencing.” They say 1 in 6 phones cannot be reached, along with the phones that have the location services turned off.

“I think that if we knew this going into the alert, we would have been more location specific with the alert,” said Thibodeaux.

Bill Cunningham lives on the other side of town from where the incident happened.

“Well, I got an alert on my phone and it didn’t tell me where the incident was or you know, it could have been an all clear. I had no idea. I thought it was nuts,” said Cunningham.

Thibodeaux said in the end, it was out of their control.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to not replicate the results of Friday. but at the end of the day, we’d rather more people get notified the need to be than nobody getting notified,” said Thibodeaux.

County Officials said until a solution is found, they will plan to include the specific location information in the push alerts.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.