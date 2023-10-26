The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival returns holiday style

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After Halloween, some people will already be itching to celebrate the holiday season and one annual jazz and art festival is making a comeback holiday style to help people get in the spirit.

The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival will be hosting its first-ever “Holiday Edition” of the festival to kick off the holiday season at the beginning of November. On Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. eight bands and 19 fine art vendors will gather at the Brewing Projekt to play holiday tunes and share their work. The event is free to attend for all ages.

The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Free will donations are accepted and are used to pay musicians a competitive rate.

There will also be treats available to purchase at the event. Three food vendors including SmackDaddy’s Gourmet Grub Food Truck, Smitty’s Hot Sandwiches, and Sweet Driver Chocolates will be at the Brewing Projekt.

More details and the event lineup are available on the Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Latest News

This training will help the crew to learn what they need to work more on
EC Fire Department conducts special training
La Crosse Fire Department
Warming Center in La Crosse to open Oct. 28
Generic police lights
Winona priest found guilty of sexual assault
Thomas Bartels
Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Tiffany Questions City Council on Chippewa Valley Refugee Resettlement