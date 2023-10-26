The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival returns holiday style

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After Halloween, some people will already be itching to celebrate the holiday season and one annual jazz and art festival is making a comeback holiday style to help people get in the spirit.

The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival will be hosting its first-ever “Holiday Edition” of the festival to kick off the holiday season at the beginning of November. On Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. eight bands and 19 fine art vendors will gather at the Brewing Projekt to play holiday tunes and share their work. The event is free to attend for all ages.

The Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Free will donations are accepted and are used to pay musicians a competitive rate.

There will also be treats available to purchase at the event. Three food vendors including SmackDaddy’s Gourmet Grub Food Truck, Smitty’s Hot Sandwiches, and Sweet Driver Chocolates will be at the Brewing Projekt.

More details and the event lineup are available on the Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival’s Facebook page.

