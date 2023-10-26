County Board releases their process of investigating Chippewa County Sheriff

PROCESS REGARDING COUNTY BOARD INVESTIGATION REGARDING SHERIFF TRAVIS HAKES
On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors held their regular scheduled
meeting wherein the County Board also addressed the investigation authorized by the County Board
involving Sheriff Hakes conduct. It is clear from the public comment before the Board addressed this
matter that there is confusion and misinformation in the public regarding the process as it relates to the
investigation of Sheriff Travis Hakes and the responsibility and authority the Chippewa County Board has
with this situation. The following questions and answers can be helpful to assist the public in
understanding this matter:
Can the County Board authorize an investigation regarding a complaint issued against Sheriff Hakes?
Answer: Yes. The County Board has followed the appropriate legal process to investigate a local County
elected official. The County cannot ignore allegations of misconduct engaged by a local County elected
official. The County has an obligation to protect its employees, to ensure their rights are protected, and
to take rapid and constructive remedial action in response to certain allegations of misconduct,
particularly when those allegations involve misconduct under County Human Resources Policy Chapter 7,
Section 69 (now renumbered Section 70 effective 9/12/23).
On June 20, 2023, the County Board authorized County Administration to investigate matters involving
Sheriff Hakes. The County Board and Administration have followed the appropriate legal process to
investigate a local County elected official. The County Board set the scope of the investigation at their
meeting by voting unanimously on the following motion:
Motion (Hunt/Flater) to authorize County Administration to investigate a complaint
under Chapter 7, Section 69 of the Chippewa County Human Resources Policy Manual
including Sheriff Hakes’ alleged conduct using means determined by County
Administration, for County Administration to investigate issues arising during the
investigation and for County Administration to take rapid and constructive remedial
action during the investigation and afterwards, as contemplated by Chapter 7, Section
69. Carried 19-0.
Has the County Board pursued Removal of Sheriff Hakes from Office?
Answer: No. Only Governor Evers has the authority to remove Sheriff Hakes if verified charges are filed
with the Governor’s Office by a resident taxpayer of Chippewa County under Wis. Stat. § 17.16.
Initiation or completion of an investigation does not mean the County Board is taking any action to
remove Sheriff Hakes from office. Only the electors or Governor Tony Evers have the power to remove
the Sheriff from office. The County Board does not possess the power or authority to remove Sheriff
Hakes. As part of a motion voted on and approved by the Chippewa County Board on September 19,
2023, the matter was referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s office for review to determine
if there were any issues that should be addressed by the District Attorney. The District Attorney is
currently reviewing the matter
If Sheriff Hakes becomes subject to recall election under Wis. Stat. § 9.10, then the electors decide
whether he should maintain his office or be replaced with another candidate in that election. See
information published by the State of Wisconsin Elections Commission at
(https://elections.wi.gov/resources/manuals/recall-manuals).
Have Sheriff Hakes’ Due Process Rights been Violated?
Answer: No. Sheriff Hakes’ rights to due process would only arise under Wis. Stat. § 17.16 if charges are
filed with the Governor’s Office seeking his removal. Governor Evers would be responsible for ensuring
Sheriff Hakes receives due process consistent with Chapter 17 of the Statutes. The investigation
Chippewa County has conducted and is continuing to conduct is due to a complaint by a Chippewa
County employee and any issues arising during the investigation. This investigation was initiated
pursuant to authorization from the Chippewa County Board at its June 20, 2023 Chippewa County Board
meeting. Chippewa County is not conducting a Wis. Stat. § 17.16 investigation or hearing as the County
does not have the authority to do so.
Chippewa County complied with Wisconsin’s Public Records Law when it came to the release of the
investigation report. Chippewa County complied with the Public Records Law by also providing statutory
notice to Sheriff Hakes and affording him time to augment the release of the report, and the County
complied with the law by submitting Sheriff Hakes’ augmentation with the release of the report.
Why is the County continuing to investigate Sheriff Hakes?
Answer: On October 10, 2023, Sheriff Hakes released his own “counter-investigation” conducted of
himself, by himself, for himself. Sheriff Hakes also made many assertions in his augmentation released
with the report in response to public records requests and statements to the County Board on October
10, 2023, that necessitate further investigation by the County. As such, the County Board unanimously
authorized continuation of the investigation after hearing from Sheriff Hakes and receiving his counter�investigation. At that October 10, 2023, the Board voted as follows:
Motion (Teuteberg/Flater) “The County Board would like to recognize Chippewa County
employees for persevering through this time and the investigation, also the County Board would
like Administration and Human Resources to continue supporting the employees in the affected
departments.” Carried 20-0 as amended.
Motion (Teuteberg/Bomar) “The County Board directs County Administration and Human
Resources to continue with the investigation based on the new information provided by Sheriff
Hakes including the augmentation, as well as any other issues that arise during the follow up
investigation.” Carried 20-0 as amended.
Attorney Jill Hall continues to lead the investigation for the County and that investigation is ongoing.
There was no deadline given by the Chippewa County Board to complete the investigation.