County Board releases their process of investigating Chippewa County Sheriff

PROCESS REGARDING COUNTY BOARD INVESTIGATION REGARDING SHERIFF TRAVIS HAKES

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors held their regular scheduled

meeting wherein the County Board also addressed the investigation authorized by the County Board

involving Sheriff Hakes conduct. It is clear from the public comment before the Board addressed this

matter that there is confusion and misinformation in the public regarding the process as it relates to the

investigation of Sheriff Travis Hakes and the responsibility and authority the Chippewa County Board has

with this situation. The following questions and answers can be helpful to assist the public in

understanding this matter:

Can the County Board authorize an investigation regarding a complaint issued against Sheriff Hakes?

Answer: Yes. The County Board has followed the appropriate legal process to investigate a local County

elected official. The County cannot ignore allegations of misconduct engaged by a local County elected

official. The County has an obligation to protect its employees, to ensure their rights are protected, and

to take rapid and constructive remedial action in response to certain allegations of misconduct,

particularly when those allegations involve misconduct under County Human Resources Policy Chapter 7,

Section 69 (now renumbered Section 70 effective 9/12/23).

On June 20, 2023, the County Board authorized County Administration to investigate matters involving

Sheriff Hakes. The County Board and Administration have followed the appropriate legal process to

investigate a local County elected official. The County Board set the scope of the investigation at their

meeting by voting unanimously on the following motion:

Motion (Hunt/Flater) to authorize County Administration to investigate a complaint

under Chapter 7, Section 69 of the Chippewa County Human Resources Policy Manual

including Sheriff Hakes’ alleged conduct using means determined by County

Administration, for County Administration to investigate issues arising during the

investigation and for County Administration to take rapid and constructive remedial

action during the investigation and afterwards, as contemplated by Chapter 7, Section

69. Carried 19-0.

Has the County Board pursued Removal of Sheriff Hakes from Office?

Answer: No. Only Governor Evers has the authority to remove Sheriff Hakes if verified charges are filed

with the Governor’s Office by a resident taxpayer of Chippewa County under Wis. Stat. § 17.16.

Initiation or completion of an investigation does not mean the County Board is taking any action to

remove Sheriff Hakes from office. Only the electors or Governor Tony Evers have the power to remove

the Sheriff from office. The County Board does not possess the power or authority to remove Sheriff

Hakes. As part of a motion voted on and approved by the Chippewa County Board on September 19,

2023, the matter was referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s office for review to determine

if there were any issues that should be addressed by the District Attorney. The District Attorney is

currently reviewing the matter

If Sheriff Hakes becomes subject to recall election under Wis. Stat. § 9.10, then the electors decide

whether he should maintain his office or be replaced with another candidate in that election. See

information published by the State of Wisconsin Elections Commission at

(https://elections.wi.gov/resources/manuals/recall-manuals).

Have Sheriff Hakes’ Due Process Rights been Violated?

Answer: No. Sheriff Hakes’ rights to due process would only arise under Wis. Stat. § 17.16 if charges are

filed with the Governor’s Office seeking his removal. Governor Evers would be responsible for ensuring

Sheriff Hakes receives due process consistent with Chapter 17 of the Statutes. The investigation

Chippewa County has conducted and is continuing to conduct is due to a complaint by a Chippewa

County employee and any issues arising during the investigation. This investigation was initiated

pursuant to authorization from the Chippewa County Board at its June 20, 2023 Chippewa County Board

meeting. Chippewa County is not conducting a Wis. Stat. § 17.16 investigation or hearing as the County

does not have the authority to do so.

Chippewa County complied with Wisconsin’s Public Records Law when it came to the release of the

investigation report. Chippewa County complied with the Public Records Law by also providing statutory

notice to Sheriff Hakes and affording him time to augment the release of the report, and the County

complied with the law by submitting Sheriff Hakes’ augmentation with the release of the report.

Why is the County continuing to investigate Sheriff Hakes?

Answer: On October 10, 2023, Sheriff Hakes released his own “counter-investigation” conducted of

himself, by himself, for himself. Sheriff Hakes also made many assertions in his augmentation released

with the report in response to public records requests and statements to the County Board on October

10, 2023, that necessitate further investigation by the County. As such, the County Board unanimously

authorized continuation of the investigation after hearing from Sheriff Hakes and receiving his counterinvestigation. At that October 10, 2023, the Board voted as follows:

Motion (Teuteberg/Flater) “The County Board would like to recognize Chippewa County

employees for persevering through this time and the investigation, also the County Board would

like Administration and Human Resources to continue supporting the employees in the affected

departments.” Carried 20-0 as amended.

Motion (Teuteberg/Bomar) “The County Board directs County Administration and Human

Resources to continue with the investigation based on the new information provided by Sheriff

Hakes including the augmentation, as well as any other issues that arise during the follow up

investigation.” Carried 20-0 as amended.

Attorney Jill Hall continues to lead the investigation for the County and that investigation is ongoing.

There was no deadline given by the Chippewa County Board to complete the investigation.



































































