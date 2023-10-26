Domestic violence homicide numbers have increased in 2022 in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - One in every 6 domestic violence deaths in the country happens in Wisconsin. That’s according to the 2022 “End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin Homicide” report.

It also says 96 people were killed in a domestic violence related homicide in the state in 2022, up 20% from 2021.

“We look first at the word homicide, that is the death of one person caused by another, someone killed by another person. If if it was perpetrated by an intimate partner or a former intimate partner. Also, this includes like the children in the relationship, if they were killed or a bystander. So it’s including not just the the victim, but also the surrounding people who may have been victims”, says Cassie Pearson, Administrative Assistant/ Victim Advocate for Bolton Refuge House.

Three of the homicides in 2022 happened in the Chippewa Valley.

Local police officers have been training to spot the threat of domestic violence as they respond to calls.

“The victim, after there’s a domestic violence incident, the victim can respond to 11 yes or no questions with law enforcement. If someone scores high on that screener, they automatically call advocacy services. They can score high by choosing “yes” on a certain number of things. They can also score high based on the officer’s belief, which is really important because it gives officers, if someone’s not willing or doesn’t feel safe to answer, it gives officers the ability to then still make try to make that connection with people”, says Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program Director at Family Support Center.

The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls offers safety planning for survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s so important because even though no situation will 100% align with your safety plan, it gives you some idea of what to do if violence does occur. Safety planning can include an escape route from a home. What belongings can someone take with them when they’re fleeing an abusive situation? Is there technology being monitored? Do they have any financial freedom to be able to support themselves? And so these are all things that advocates will work with the victim on”, says Xander Bobolz, resource development coordinator of Family Support Center.

The Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire also has a resource called the Emergency Shelter Program where they provide housing for people who are in immediate danger and give them a safe space to stay.

The 24-hour crisis hotline’s number is (715)834-9578.

For more information on The Family Support Center you can call them at (715)723-1138.

For more information on the Bolton Refuge House you can head to boltonrefuge.org.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.