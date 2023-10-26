Driver crashes into IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel, police say

Our reporter on scene said there appeared to be just minor damage to the car and to the IHOP.
A driver crashed into the side of an IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel Wednesday morning in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado crashed into the side of an IHOP after falling asleep at the wheel Wednesday morning.

KKTV reports that the driver was in the car in a parking spot outside of the restaurant when they dozed off and inadvertently hit the gas at around 6 a.m.

The driver ended up slamming their car into the side of the restaurant, damaging the vehicle and the building.

Police said the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and no one inside the restaurant was hurt.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver, but they were detained for further questioning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Latest News

CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art
Pole Shed Fire in Eau Claire County
Pole Shed Fire in Eau Claire County
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
13 First Alert Forecast @ FOUR
13 First Alert Forecast @ FOUR