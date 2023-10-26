Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for former Assemblymember

Fmr. Rep. John Klenke
Fmr. Rep. John Klenke(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor a former Wisconsin lawmaker who will be laid to rest this weekend.

Former Rep. John Klenke died just over two weeks ago, at age 65. Services for the longtime Schneider National executive are set for Thursday, October 26, and he will be buried on Saturday, October 28, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff on that Saturday to pay tribute to Klenke.

“Representative Klenke is remembered for his conviction, generosity, and dedication to serving his community,” Gov. Evers said in the statement announcing the order. “In the wake of his passing, Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time.”

The governor’s office explained Klenke, a Green Bay-native and UW-Madison alum, was elected in 2010, to represent the 88th district, near Green Bay, in the state assembly. Additionally, he worked for Schneider for over two decades, the statement continued, rising to director of corporate tax.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, according to the order.

