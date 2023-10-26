Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former staff member in the School District of the Menomonie Area is accused of having sex with a student.
A criminal complaint shows 22-year-old Quinton Williams is facing three charges of sexual assault of a student by school staff.
According to the criminal complaint, a youth services officer was told of suspected sexual contact between a student and school staff member. The officer was informed of a Snapchat video taken by a student in which it was suspected that Williams was also in the video, lying in a bed shirtless.
The complaint says authorities made contact with the student who took the video, and the student admitted to having communication with Williams, and sexual contact. The victim noted several times of having sexual contact with Williams and described it as consensual.
According to the complaint, authorities then made contact with Williams. Williams said that he worked for Menomonie High School as a paraeducator. Authorities asked Williams to show his Snapchat friends, and one of his Snapchat friends was the victim.
The complaint says authorities asked Williams if he has ever met up with a female student, or the victim, outside of school hours, to which he denied and said that he doesn’t, “talk to her out of school.” Williams continued to say that he “would never” have a sexual relationship with a student.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Dunn County Jail.
According to the School District, Williams is no longer an employee.
A statement from the School District of the Menomonie Area is below:
