Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former staff member in the School District of the Menomonie Area is accused of having sex with a student.

A criminal complaint shows 22-year-old Quinton Williams is facing three charges of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint, a youth services officer was told of suspected sexual contact between a student and school staff member. The officer was informed of a Snapchat video taken by a student in which it was suspected that Williams was also in the video, lying in a bed shirtless.

The complaint says authorities made contact with the student who took the video, and the student admitted to having communication with Williams, and sexual contact. The victim noted several times of having sexual contact with Williams and described it as consensual.

According to the complaint, authorities then made contact with Williams. Williams said that he worked for Menomonie High School as a paraeducator. Authorities asked Williams to show his Snapchat friends, and one of his Snapchat friends was the victim.

The complaint says authorities asked Williams if he has ever met up with a female student, or the victim, outside of school hours, to which he denied and said that he doesn’t, “talk to her out of school.” Williams continued to say that he “would never” have a sexual relationship with a student.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Dunn County Jail.

According to the School District, Williams is no longer an employee.

A statement from the School District of the Menomonie Area is below:

Dear SDMA Families and Staff, Information will be released later this afternoon by the Menomonie Police Department regarding a recent situation during which a paraeducator was arrested and charged with sexual contact involving a minor. This paraeducator is no longer an employee of the school district and will not be allowed on school property moving forward. The district's official statement about this situation is listed below: The School District of the Menomonie Area is aware that a paraprofessional formerly employed by the district has been arrested and charged with sexual contact involving a minor. The individual is no longer employed with the SDMA and will not be allowed on school property moving forward. This is a situation we take very seriously and are closely cooperating with local law enforcement officers as they conduct an investigation. Because this investigation is ongoing, we cannot share further details at this time. The SDMA would like to thank the person that came forward, the staff members who assisted with the investigation, and the Menomonie Police Department for their quick and appropriate response. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority. If any students need additional support, we encourage them to speak with a school counselor at any time. Sincerely, Joe Zydowsky

