Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Anthony Sylvester IV
Anthony Sylvester IV(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The suspect in a Jackson County home invasion is in custody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Sylvester IV was taken into custody Oct. 26, 2023, at 1:52 p.m.

Deputies say on Oct. 12, 2023, just before midnight, they got a call that a home in the Village of Hixton was broken into. They identified the suspect as Sylvester. They say he used a gun when he entered the home and confronted the people who lived there.

Court records show Sylvester is charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide.

