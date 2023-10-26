Jackson County residents stranded from road closures due to floods

CITY POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River has gone from a major to moderate flood stage. Wednesday night, towns in Jackson County still saw nearly 7 inches of rain.

“If you follow the path of some of the major rivers like the Black River, the East Fork of the Black River, those seem to be where more of the significant flooding is. But we do have some areas that are lower lying in the county that do also have impacts with flooding,” Jack Workman, Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator, said.

The flooding has caused a lot of road closures. One closure in City Point has caused around 30 residents to be stranded in their homes. Mark Anderson is one of them.

“I came through here yesterday morning and there was two feet of water. The culvert was two feet above the water level. And I came back about 11:30. And the water was about two inches from going over the road. And then after that, it just kept getting higher and higher. And it was eventually about eight into the water, going over the road, over here to the to the south. And later on in the day, a little hole developed right here, right behind the sign. And it kept getting bigger and bigger. And then pretty soon this whole side was gone,” Anderson said.

Anderson said this is the first time he’s seen this much flooding on these roads and thinks it may be due to a dam break at a cranberry marsh nearby.

“We just flew a drone up there, and it looks like there may be a little bit of water that came from there that added to this problem the way the water came up so fast. But there’s still a lot of water held back up there. The gate that goes over there is private property and the gate is closed, so we can’t really go check on it,” Anderson said.

City Point officials have been in contact with them and are working to gain access in case of an emergency.

“They have supplies to last them a couple of days. And then the city point elected officials were working to get some of the emergency measures in so that they could get a temporary road or some kind of passable environment so that people could get out and or in if need be,” Workman said.

Workman is also warning people to drive slow on the roads this weekend, as the combination of wet roads and cool temperatures could cause black ice.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.