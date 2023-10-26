Jurassic Quest coming to the Chippewa Valley Expo Center

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is set to take place at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center this weekend.

The exhibit will have life-like models of dinosaurs you can get face to face with, and will let you explore over 165 million years of our earth’s history. The exhibit will look different than it normally does this week, with a holiday right around the corner.

Isaiah Valbrun, Dinosaur Trainer, said in part quote, “So it’s going to be a little bit more spookier, a little bit more scary. You’ll have to come by and see how some of our dinosaurs are dressed up in a way,” Isaiah Valbrun, Dinosaur Trainer, said.

Jurassic Quest is set to open Friday and run through Sunday.

Staff members say costumes are encouraged this weekend, and they will be handing out candy, and are holding a costume contest.

Additional information, including ticket information, is available HERE.

