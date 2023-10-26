Mattel releases doll collection based on comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’

Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.
Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.(Mattel)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Beloved AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso is joining Barbie land.

On Tuesday, Mattel released its new “Ted Lasso” x Barbie Collection, featuring characters from the 11-time Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series.

Fans can bring home a Barbie version of coach Lasso with his signature blue tracksuit and aviator glasses, or bring home team owner Rebecca Welton and influencer Keeley Jones. Both dolls feature stylish satin outfits and retail for $50.

The collection is available at the Mattel Shop.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Latest News

CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art
Pole Shed Fire in Eau Claire County
Pole Shed Fire in Eau Claire County
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
13 First Alert Forecast @ FOUR
13 First Alert Forecast @ FOUR