Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Stanley West Industrial Park

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Oct. 25, 2023, for the Stanley West Industrial Park.

The Industrial Park located along 345th Street on the Highway 29 corridor just west of Stanley, spans over 100 acres, according to a press release from Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative.

“We are proud to be powering the Stanley West Industrial Park and advancing the engine of economic development here in Chippewa County,” Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative President/CEO Russ Falkenberg, said. “The CVEC team is excited to see what this space becomes 5, 10, and 15 years down the road.”

Additional information about the Industrial Park is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.