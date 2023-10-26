Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Stanley West Industrial Park

Stanley West Industrial Park ribbon cutting ceremony
Stanley West Industrial Park ribbon cutting ceremony(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Oct. 25, 2023, for the Stanley West Industrial Park.

The Industrial Park located along 345th Street on the Highway 29 corridor just west of Stanley, spans over 100 acres, according to a press release from Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative.

“We are proud to be powering the Stanley West Industrial Park and advancing the engine of economic development here in Chippewa County,” Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative President/CEO Russ Falkenberg, said. “The CVEC team is excited to see what this space becomes 5, 10, and 15 years down the road.”

Additional information about the Industrial Park is available HERE.

