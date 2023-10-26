Snowshoe National Championship to be held in Eau Claire Feb. 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Snowshoe Association, in collaboration with Visit Eau Claire and CORBA, is announcing its upcoming event, the Snowshoe National Championship.

The Snowshoe National Championship is a competition that brings together snowshoe enthusiasts from all over the country, according to a press release from Visit Eau Claire.

“Eau Claire is a perfect city to host Snowshoe Nationals,” USSSA Director Jackie Hering said. “There are activities and entertainment for everyone and an excellent trail system for the races. The location is great for the Midwest snowshoeing community and we are looking forward to having a whole weekend of winter fun.”

The event is set to be held at Lowes Creek County Park in Eau Claire on Feb. 9-11, 2024, according to the press release.

