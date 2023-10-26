WAGNER TAILS: Riley and Becky

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - At 10 years young, Riley is still an active pup.

Riley is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. Shelter staff can’t say for sure what breeds Riley is, but they believe he’s part husky with his fluffy tail and one blue eye and one brown eye.

Riley’s favorite thing is his tennis ball. He also loves to be with people and get belly rubs. He’s looking for a home with older children where he’ll get trips to the dog park and lots of treats. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This Boston Terrier is loving cuddles after being rescued from what caretakers at Bob’s House for Dogs call a neglectful breeder.

Becky (also called Becks) had so many litters, her bladder and uterus grew together, which meant a complicated spay surgery. That surgery went well.

She doesn’t have any vision in her right eye due to a deformity. Despite her past, Becks has a typical outgoing personality of a Boston Terrier, and she always wants to be near people. Click HERE for the adoption application.

