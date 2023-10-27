Bloomer sends both cross country teams to state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time ever, Bloomer cross country sends both boys and girls teams down to state.

For the girls squad, it marks their second-ever trip, and first since 2011, while the boys team makes their debut.

“There was a lot of tears at the end of the boys race on Saturday, because there were parents hugging, and everyone was so excited that we finally did it.” said head coach Carla Favilla. “This is what we’ve been working for the last four years.”

“I was with Libby at the time, and her mom looked up the scores and when we found out, it was like, awesome,” said Bloomer senior Ivorie Rogge. “We both jumped up in the air. It was a good moment.”

“Yeah, it’s really exciting,” stated fellow senior Brooklynn Sarauar. “It’s a lot of hard work put in throughout the season, and so just to finally, like, accomplish that, it felt really good.”

As the wins started piling up throughout the year, both squads had moments of realization that state could be on the table.

“After the Rice Lake meet, it was early in the season, and it was like, wow, we got some talent here, and especially for the girls and boys, we were really surprised with how he did,” said Bloomer senior Anders Michaelsen.

“I’d also have to say the night meet, I mean, or River Falls, when we started to have, like, our pack started to get more and more up to the front,” said Bloomer senior Brooklynn Sarauar. “Our top runners had like a lot of improvement in that, and times and just how tight everyone runs close together and feeds off each other, and you know, working with that, I thought we can go pretty far.”

Beyond the success on the course, Favilla is proud of the community fostered in the cross country program.

“We do a lot of community activities with them as well,” Favilla said. “We always have our spaghetti feeds the night before a race which the parents put on. Coaches really have nothing to do with that, and that’s just the entire team, boys and girls going together, and they build that camaraderie just to make sure that they can trust each other.”

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the athletes hope their success inspires generations behind them to chase the best versions of themselves.

“Hopefully the younger kids who see this, they want to join because it is a fun sport, even though looks like hard work,” said Bloomer senior Lucas Anderson. “There’s a lot of fun with it.”

“They can actually go somewhere with it,” said Rogge. “It’s they have like a goal that they can try to reach it’s just kind of cool to like, look at your peers, and kids that are older than you and see, like, if they can do that, maybe I can.”

