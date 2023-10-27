Chilly and blustery Friday as the first real taste of winter arrives this weekend

As a cold front continues to move through the area, winds will respond by picking up out of the west and remaining breezy through the afternoon. That said, sustained winds will be anywhere between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts of 30 miles per hour not necessarily out of the question. With much colder temperatures to our west, this will usher in those cooler temperatures as an upper-level trough takes hold in the area. We can expect temperatures to fall to the low 40s by this afternoon, with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 30s for most of the day. Cloud cover will remain dominant for most of us, though some southern counties may get a few peeks of sun from time to time. Otherwise, we’ll eventually bottom out in the upper 20s.

Keep in mind that some of our southern counties have experienced flooding over the last several days, with ponding on the roadways. Given the sharp drop in our temperatures this afternoon, eventually dipping below freezing tonight, this could make for some slick spots for Friday night or Saturday morning plans, so keep that in mind. Also, after many of us have avoided a hard freeze for quite some time now, there are some freeze warnings for our southern counties that go into effect late tonight and remain in effect through mid-morning tomorrow.

On Saturday, high pressure will become established to our west with an upper trough starting to head towards the area from Canada. Pieces of upper energy ahead of it may help generate our first snow showers of the season, sometime during the afternoon and evening. Given the warm ground temperatures and highs forecast to reach the mid-30s, most of it will likely melt on contact with little to no accumulation expected. Chances for light snow will continue at night before we dry out on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures back in the mid-30s. Winds may be a bit breezy from the west-northwest at 5-15 mph. By Monday, the upper trough will begin to move overhead with more cold air working in as highs remain in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s, to perhaps, teens for our typically colder spots. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Tuesday for Halloween with blustery conditions returning as winds will be breezy from the northwest. That said, you’ll want to make sure the kiddos are bundled up during trick-or-treating hours as we are looking at the coldest Halloween since 2019 with temperatures peaking back in the mid-30s. Given the wind, it’ll likely feel somewhat colder out. High pressure will be moving south of Wisconsin mid to late week with southwesterly flow returning. In response, we’ll start to see some moderation in the airmass with temperatures heading for the upper 30s and low 40s. We’re not anticipating any 13 First Alert Weather Days through the extended forecast as the pattern appears to be dry.

