Chippewa Falls Teacher Heidi Warren Named Wisconsin Marketing Teacher of the Year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (CHIPPEWA FALLS AREA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PRESS RELEASE) - Heidi Warren, Marketing/Business Education Teacher and DECA Advisor at the Chippewa Falls Senior High School has been named the Wisconsin Marketing Teacher of the Year by the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association (WMEA). Heidi has been an integral leader in the Marketing Education profession and has sought out opportunities to help her peers across the state. Warren served as the President-Elect for WMEA and will now be serving as President of that organization.

Heidi received the Marketing Teacher of the Year award at the Fall BEcoME IT conference which was held in Eau Claire, WI recently. The conference was led by Keynote Presentors Katie Leinenkugel, Distributor Sales Executive for Leinenkugel/MolsonCoors, Brewer Doran, Dean of the UW-Eau Claire College of Business, and Dave Minor, President of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, Sammi Costello, General Manager of the Eau Claire Express and Michelle Hofacker – Director of Marketing.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.