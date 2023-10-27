Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning

Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from Township Fire, there are no injuries from the structure fire.

Township Fire says the pole shed is 40x100 in size. The fire rekindled so crews are back at the scene.

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Fall Creek Area Fire District’s Facebook Page, the structure that was on fire is a large pole shed that had vehicles inside. The incident happened on Highway Q on Olson Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution when driving through the area.

There is still no word if there are any injuries or how much damage was caused to the shed.

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews were on the scene of a structure fire in Fall Creek early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 13617 Olson Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Our photographer at the scene saw the roof of a large structure on the property fully engulfed as crews worked to knock down the flames. It is still unclear if there was anyone inside the building at the time or if there were any injuries.

WEAU staff reached out to the Fall Creek Area Fire District and are waiting to hear back.

