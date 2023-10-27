CVTC brings safety experts together

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Safety came first for local businesses at Chippewa Valley Technical College Friday.

CVTC held a Safety Day event where participants came together to talk about a wide range of safety and health-related topics with local experts.

CVTC says the event is designed for safety managers, human resources professionals, maintenance employees, frontline supervisors and any person interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge.

“It’s great for collaboration with other safety professionals in the area. There’s a lot of great resources here and the college also has a lot of great resources that we are exposed to. We usually walk away with a pad full of notes and things to take back to our teams,” David Woodgeard with Nestlé Health Science said.

CVTC hosts Safety Day every year.

Safety experts say this event helps to keep the entire community up to date on the latest procedures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.