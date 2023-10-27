CVTC brings safety experts together

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Safety came first for local businesses at Chippewa Valley Technical College Friday.

CVTC held a Safety Day event where participants came together to talk about a wide range of safety and health-related topics with local experts.

CVTC says the event is designed for safety managers, human resources professionals, maintenance employees, frontline supervisors and any person interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge.

“It’s great for collaboration with other safety professionals in the area. There’s a lot of great resources here and the college also has a lot of great resources that we are exposed to. We usually walk away with a pad full of notes and things to take back to our teams,” David Woodgeard with Nestlé Health Science said.

CVTC hosts Safety Day every year.

Safety experts say this event helps to keep the entire community up to date on the latest procedures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Latest News

Special Training For Eau Claire Fire And Rescue (10/27/23)
Special Training For Eau Claire Fire And Rescue (10/27/23)
Fundraising To Get Local Police To Washington D.C. (10/27/23)
Ornaments with fallen police officers names engraved.
Fundraising for local police to head to Washington D.C.
CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
CVTC Brings Safety Experts Together
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art
Jim Falls Man Turns Scrap Metal Into Art