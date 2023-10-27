EC Fire Department conducts special training

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire and Rescue crews performed live training this week.

Deputy Chief, Bob Haller, said it helps the department improve their fire response skills.

“We like to be hands on and we like to be able to play in the fire and test new techniques versus sitting in the classroom watching on a video or a presenter and trying to relay that information. We actually get to go out and test our techniques, flow water, actually practice rescues and get hands on.”

The crews use CVTC’s live fire training simulation course in Eau Claire, Haller said it helps keep everything as realistic as possible.

“We are actually using the exact equipment that we would be using on a real life fire. So all the fire hose and stuff like that is being exercised during this training. So we know that it is still serviceable, that it’s working, our nozzles are working the way they should be, our ladders are working the way they should be. All the equipment, the safety equipment that we use are being operated and serviced the way they should be.”

Firefighter, Sophia Ritzinger, said she’s been doing this for over two years and finds it very helpful.

“It definitely helps us with working together as a crew because we don’t get structure fires all the time. But when we do get them, we need to know what we’re doing and we need to know how to communicate,” Ritzinger said.

Haller said crews train everyday that they’re on duty, while also incorporating department wide training once a month, similar to the special training they’re doing this week.

“We can do rescues, we can do live fire training, we can do rappelling. We have the splash tower behind us that we can do a lot of training for rope rescues, flattering structures, usually utilizing our aerial ladder trucks to be able to pull people off of our roofs and stuff like that and practice our techniques,” Haller said

Haller also said this training helps to build up their skills so that they’re ready when a real emergency comes around.

The training started Wednesday of this week, with dozens of firefighters throughout the department participating.

