Fundraising for local police to head to Washington D.C.

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Next May, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will hold a ceremony in Washington D.C. to honor fallen officers.

Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel will have there names added to the memorial.

Chetek and Cameron police want to attend as well as family and friends but first they need to raise $40,000.

“By us being able to go, we can escort Em’s family. They won’t be alone and we’ll be with them the whole time that week. Our biggest expense right now that we’re we’re looking at is the hotel rooms from are saying there and then the air flight to and from”, says Lieutenant Jessica Larson, from Chetek Police Department.

To raise money for the trip... Pine Lodge Gift Shop owner, Cindy Borton-Parker came up with an idea.

“Honestly, I was just wanted to do it started. I wanted to do a blue tree on the porch just to continue to show my support. I was kind of just looking and thinking of ideas for ornaments”, says Borton-Parker.

That’s when she enlisted the help of Jennifer Blatz of Blatz Custom Creations to create ornaments in honor of Breidenbach and Scheel.

All the proceeds will go to funding the trip.

And all ornaments are made handmade in the Blatz garage.

“They’re made out of wood. We’ve got a laser that we have a design for, and they’re program the laser. And it cuts them out. And then we assemble and paint the three pieces and put them together”, says Blatz.

“The engraved ones for Emily and Hunter ranged from 14 to 16 dollars depending on the size that you choose. I’ve done fundraisers, but this one really was special to me. Just bringing the community together to bring some kind of a joy in if it raises funds. It’s a memorial, something to remember. They can put it on their tree every year, so it’ll bring that memory and joy for the years and years to come”, says Borton-Parker.

Lieutenant Larson says this will be a way to give loved ones a peace of mind.

“I think to me it would be it’ll bring a little bit of closure, you know? I mean, it’s it’ll be an honor to be there with their families and they gave their life for, you know, what we stand for. And it’s just an honor”, says Lieutenant Larson.

Lieutenant Larson says they will be announcing more fundraising opportunities in the future, but if you are looking to purchase an ornament to help raise money you can head to https://www.pinelodgeshop.com/

