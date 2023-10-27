L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center to host family Halloween Party

YMCA Eau Claire(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is set to host a family Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The event is open to the community. Event goers can anticipate Halloween games, inflatables, face painting, DJ entertainment, and family interactive games, according to a press release from the YMCA.

The press release says the event is $5 per person, children 2 and under are free. Cash payment is required for entry.

“Our family Halloween party has become a tradition for many families throughout the Chippewa Valley,” Amy Peterson-Foss, Director of the YMCA Sports Center, said. “With the DJ Entertainment, inflatables, and face painting, this becomes one huge party for the whole family! Our event offers fun for everyone, and we love seeing familiar faces each year!”

Costumes are encouraged at the event, according to the press release.

Additional information is available HERE.

