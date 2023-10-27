Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is found guilty by a Dunn County jury of child sexual assaults.

According to information from the Menomonie Police Department, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, 76-year-old Thomas Bartels was found guilty by a Dunn County jury of one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child, three counts of 1st degree child sex assault-sexual contact or sexual intercourse w/ person under age of 13, and one count of exposing genital to a child.

Menomonie police say the two victims in this case were 11 and 13 years old at the time of the assaults.

Bartels will stay in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 20, 2023, according to Menomonie police.

