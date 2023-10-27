Red Cross honor men who help save teammate from cardiac arrest

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross honored students and the owner of the Origin Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym in Barron County.

Their quick thinking is the reason Jim Wallin of Rice Lake is alive.

The 45-year-old started training in the discipline 3 years ago and was in good health.

“A couple days prior, I felt a little bit funny. But other than that, I felt great. We were training, getting ready to go compete in Chicago,” said Wallin.

It was a regular day of grappling in April when Wallin and the team were training. Wallin decided to take a break with instructor and gym owner Jesse Reine.

“We were just chatting about how good a student’s getting. And then all of a sudden he was just not there anymore making like snoring sounds when he was breathing,” said Reine.

Wallin went into cardiac arrest.

“Me and a training partner were getting ready to do our sparring session. We look over and we see our head instructor kind of going, ‘hey, Jim!’” said Anthony McIntosh.

He was the only one with Red Cross CPR training present at the time, and was prepared for that exact situation. He directed someone to call 911 and performed CPR with the help of teammate Jesse Rennicke.

“Pay attention in class because you really don’t know when you would ever use it,” said McIntosh.

Wallin said the doctors at the hospital were able to put in two stints and a defibrillator. He said the doctors explained to him there was a block on a major artery, and an electrical issue with the heart.

“Kind of blood, sweat and tears together. So in that moment, it was really a beautiful thing to see how everyone worked together as a team, to really keep a man alive and get him back to his family,” said McIntosh.

Reine’s gym had moved locations since, but the mat where the cardiac arrest happened is at the new location. The W marks the spot.

“Thank goodness that he’s with us and I didn’t have to, like, actually go through with those thoughts of quitting and how can I push students? Are we going to have to go softer, easier on everybody,” said Reine.

Wallin described the moment as passing out, but reflected on what it looks like on his medical record.

“It’s not “had a heart attack.” It’s not... I read it at least three days a week,” said Wallin.

He is grateful to not only be a part of a team, but now a family.

“I owe them everything,” said Wallin.

He said he was able to get back into Jiu-Jitsu despite doctors telling him the odds were against him. He is seeing a cardiologist regularly, and said he plans to compete again in 2024.

