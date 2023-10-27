SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 26th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area prep volleyball squads squared off as they fight for a chance at the sectional finals.

Eau Claire Memorial squared off with Eau Claire North and Hudson took on River Falls in Division 1. Onalaska fell to Waunakee and Holmen took down Verona.

In Division 2, Rice Lake swept Prescott.

McDonell is headed back to the sectional finals after defeating Fall Creek and will square off the St. Croix Falls after they defeated Barron.

In Division 4, Gilman fell to Prentice.

