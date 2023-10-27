SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 26th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In another edition of a Big Rivers Conference rivalry matchup, Hudson hosts Eau Claire Memorial in the division one boys soccer sectional semifinals.

In other sectional semifinals action, New Richmond battles Holmen in division two, Somerset faces Baldwin-Woodville in division three, Washburn/Bayfield takes on Cumberland, and Arcadia hits the road to Marshfield Columbus in division four.

Plus, for the first time ever, Bloomer cross country sends both their boys and girls teams to state.

