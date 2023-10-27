Tiffany Questions City Council on Chippewa Valley Refugee Resettlement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONGRESSMAN TOM TIFFANY PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) sent a letter to the Eau Claire City Council President demanding transparency for residents on a controversial non-governmental organization plan to resettle a large number of refugees potentially from Somalia, Syria, and other unstable countries in the Eau Claire area.

In particular, Rep. Tiffany asks that city officials provide residents of Eau Claire and the broader Chippewa Valley with a robust opportunity to submit public comment on any resettlement plans and to conduct a full assessment of the costs of any such resettlement to Wisconsin taxpayers.

In the letter, Tiffany writes: “As you know, plans by a controversial non-governmental organization (NGO) to resettle a large number of refugees – potentially from Somalia, Syria, and other unstable countries – in the Eau Claire area have raised understandable concerns among local residents. Even more frustrating, representatives of this NGO reportedly met with the city manager well in advance of this announcement – but the city manager did not share this information with local officials or the public. If true, this is deeply disconcerting.”

The letter continues: “Given the dangerous conditions in these countries, and the Biden administration’s alarming track record when it comes to vetting newcomers, it is inconceivable that the local community would be kept in the dark in this way. I hope you will investigate these troubling allegations and take appropriate action.”

Tiffany concludes: “I would also ask that you provide residents of Eau Claire and the broader Chippewa Valley with a robust opportunity to submit public comment on any resettlement plans, and that you collaborate with state and county officials to conduct a full assessment of the costs of any such resettlement to Wisconsin taxpayers.”

This letter comes after Rep. Tiffany’s office received numerous calls from constituents in the Chippewa Valley expressing concerns about the resettlement plans.

You may read the full letter here.

