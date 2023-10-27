Warming Center in La Crosse to open Oct. 28

La Crosse Fire Department
La Crosse Fire Department(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Warming Center in La Crosse is set to open Oct. 28, 2023.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, Catholic Charities will be opening the doors to the Warming Center, located at 413 S 3rd Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The Fire Department says it is a good time to make sure that space heaters are plugged directly into walls, avoiding the use of extension cords.

The Fire Department adds that it’s also a good time to get together emergency winter kits and plans.

Additional tips can be found on the www.ready.gov website, HERE and on the American Red Cross website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
Anthony Sylvester IV
Jackson County home invasion suspect in custody

Latest News

This training will help the crew to learn what they need to work more on
EC Fire Department conducts special training
Generic police lights
Winona priest found guilty of sexual assault
Thomas Bartels
Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Tiffany Questions City Council on Chippewa Valley Refugee Resettlement