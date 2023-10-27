Warming Center in La Crosse to open Oct. 28

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Warming Center in La Crosse is set to open Oct. 28, 2023.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, Catholic Charities will be opening the doors to the Warming Center, located at 413 S 3rd Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The Fire Department says it is a good time to make sure that space heaters are plugged directly into walls, avoiding the use of extension cords.

The Fire Department adds that it’s also a good time to get together emergency winter kits and plans.

Additional tips can be found on the www.ready.gov website, HERE and on the American Red Cross website, HERE.

