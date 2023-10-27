Winona priest found guilty of sexual assault

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Winona priest is found guilty of sexual assault.

According to a press release from the Office of the Winona County Attorney, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, a Winona County jury found 51-year-old Ubaldo Roque Huerta guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree.

The press release says Huerta met the victim when Huerta was an active priest. The press release goes on to say Huerta brought alcohol to the victim’s home on Dec. 13, 2020, and when the victim was intoxicated, Huerta engaged in multiple forms of nonconsensual sexual contact with the victim.

According to the press release, Pope Francis dispensed Huerta of his obligations of the clerical state, commonly called “laicization,” in the Fall of 2021.

Huerta’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024, the press release says.

