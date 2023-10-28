55th Annual Carson Park 5k and 10 Mile Run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Carson Park was filled with around 275 runners for it’s 55th Annual Carson Park 5k and Ten Mile Run.

The scenic run starts at the Chippewa Valley Museum and takes the participants through the woods of Carson Park.

After the races there’s a Kids Boogie Run and an award ceremony for all age groups.

Some runners make it a tradition to dress up every year for the event to win the Halloween costume contest.

“We try to be silly, and everyone kind of gets into it. And we’ve been wearing costumes for this for many years. Over the years, we’ve gotten better and smarter at this that it can often get really cold. So if you can find something where you can run in it and stay warm, it’s perfect”, says runner Aaron Walczak, dressed up as a character from the Princess Bride.

All proceeds made from the event will be split between the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club.

