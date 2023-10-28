Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An additional arrest has been made in connection with a May 23rd stolen vehicle investigation.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a hold was placed for Samuel Lee Thomas, age 45, of La Crosse.

The vehicle was a red 2016 Dodge Ram stolen in rural Westby and recovered August 1st in rural De Soto.

The first arrest was made on August 4th, when a hold was placed for Edward Alfred Boydston Jr., age 42, for receiving the stolen property.

Thomas is charged for Take and Drive Without Owner’s Consent, a Class H Felony.

A court appearance has not yet been scheduled for Thomas.

